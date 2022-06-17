Patch Notes - Release Build 678883

General fixes:

• Fixed a bug where switching the graphics API to Direct3D 12 through the Options menu would lock the game in a grey screen, or a splash screen.

• Fixed a crash when clicking on the Bestiary notification.

• Fixed a bug where the Bestiary would stop showing the "unknown" beast names when clicking on any of the beast buttons.

• Fixed a bug in Endless Mode where enemy wave spawning was not scaling correctly.

• Fixed an issue where changing the Max Rendering Resolution setting in the menu would sometimes not be saved correctly.

• Fixed a bug where user input was possible before the skirmish was fully prepared at the start, allowing abilities to be used sooner than normal.

• Fixed a bug where a Pylon could die without properly stopping a delayed ability, or die playing the wrong animation.

• Fixed a few mismatched icons for node tooltips on the World Map.

• Fixed a typo in the "Siege of Osraige" encounter.

Quality of life changes:

• Changed the offset of the notifications so they don't occlude the game version number in the bottom left corner.

• Improved the timing of gameplay effects during Pylon death animation.