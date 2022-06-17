 Skip to content

The Hand of Merlin update for 17 June 2022

Patch Notes - Release Build 678883

Share · View all patches · Build 8955343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General fixes:
• Fixed a bug where switching the graphics API to Direct3D 12 through the Options menu would lock the game in a grey screen, or a splash screen.
• Fixed a crash when clicking on the Bestiary notification.
• Fixed a bug where the Bestiary would stop showing the "unknown" beast names when clicking on any of the beast buttons.
• Fixed a bug in Endless Mode where enemy wave spawning was not scaling correctly.
• Fixed an issue where changing the Max Rendering Resolution setting in the menu would sometimes not be saved correctly.
• Fixed a bug where user input was possible before the skirmish was fully prepared at the start, allowing abilities to be used sooner than normal.
• Fixed a bug where a Pylon could die without properly stopping a delayed ability, or die playing the wrong animation.
• Fixed a few mismatched icons for node tooltips on the World Map.
• Fixed a typo in the "Siege of Osraige" encounter.

Quality of life changes:
• Changed the offset of the notifications so they don't occlude the game version number in the bottom left corner.
• Improved the timing of gameplay effects during Pylon death animation.

