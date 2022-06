Share · View all patches · Build 8955334 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 08:52:09 UTC by Wendy

The Human Campaign has been removed.

A new tutorial takes you through how to play.

Dungeons are now locked, play dungeon 1 to unlock dungeon 2, play dungeon 2 to unlock dungeon 3 and so on.

Fury now deals double damage to characters only, not to heroes.