Kaiju update for 17 June 2022

Kaiju 1.1

Microphone Mode

You can now use your microphone to drive the visualisations. Use the input mode toggle at the top of the menu to switch between the two modes. oooOOOoooo aaaAAAAAaaa

Spectre Preset

A ghastly alternative to MNML_Bar

