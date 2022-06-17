Update - v1.0.1

Thanks for playing GFI!
Which of the 12 groove fits do you like best?
This update includes
- Camera position settings in monitor mode are now saved for each groove fit.
If you return to home in the middle of a game or clear the game and return to home, monitor mode will start from the previous camera position the next time you play.
- You can now see the camera position in the head-mounted display when in monitor mode.
Distributors, look at the camera!
- Other minor bug fixes were made.
Future Plans
- Support for full body tracking
- New mode of daily missions (content to be determined) added
Continue to enjoy Groove Fit Island!!
We welcome your comments and requests on our Discord server "Groove Fit Club". Feel free to join us!
Changed files in this update