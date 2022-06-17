Update - v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8955197 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 09:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for playing GFI!

Which of the 12 groove fits do you like best?

Camera position settings in monitor mode are now saved for each groove fit.

If you return to home in the middle of a game or clear the game and return to home, monitor mode will start from the previous camera position the next time you play.

Distributors, look at the camera!

Future Plans

Support for full body tracking

New mode of daily missions (content to be determined) added

Continue to enjoy Groove Fit Island!!

We welcome your comments and requests on our Discord server "Groove Fit Club". Feel free to join us!

