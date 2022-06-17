Icarus Week Twenty-Eight Update | Outposts #1

This week we start our process of refreshing Outposts, starting with adding new functionality and personalization along with the entire Olympus map now being playable as a huge 64sqkm Outpost. Configurability in Outposts will include options for adjusting the difficulty, allowing you to customize your experience to suit your play-style. With Olympus available as a full persistent map, you’ll have an abundance of resources at your disposal also. We’re excited to see how you take this new opportunity and create magic with it.
Outposts were not something we originally thought of providing, but early on based on community feedback prior to and during the beta, great ideas developed and we wanted to pursue them. However, it has been hard to find the time for that focus as there were some foundational issues with the game that we wanted to change first. It is exciting for us to take our first look at what we can do with this area of the game, and are even more excited by what we can build on this with later on.
Like with out performance and optimization patch a few weeks back, this is not the last for our outpost ideas. There will, in many cases, be a series of updates with focus on new areas. Also remember that while outposts are the focus, you will note in the changelog that our usual fixes and optimizations will also be flowing in each week as well.
Olympus Outpost
You can now explore Olympus without any restrictions, and return at your leisure to create your own hub on the surface of Icarus. The entire 64sqkm Olympus map will be a persistent, playable outpost available to all players with this update. Previously, this wasn’t possible due to the amount of data being saved and how this impacted performance. Recent updates and improvements to replication and performance have now allowed us the ability to execute this confidently, but it’s worth noting that performance will still be impacted at the extremes of data generated. In simple terms, building thousands of buildings or extensions to your base will ultimately degrade performance, but we’re confident that in the current state of the game this extremity is much more realistic and sustainable for players to be able to create and build to their hearts content.
If you wish to wipe the slate clean and start again, Olympus outposts can be deleted the same way the smaller versions are, and these will save to your PC rather than to the cloud to limit the impact on our servers.
Why is the full map outpost not only for those with then Supporters Edition?
We have wanted to provide more value for those who purchase the supporters edition for some time, however we cannot do this at the expense of the larger community. We understand that is frustrating, but every development moment we have continues to be prioritized towards changes that benefit everyone. We do have some exciting ideas to help reward those supporting us with the supporters edition, but locking this kind of content behind that is not the way.
It is absolutely vital that we nurture the community as a whole well before we risk dividing it with content
So, in time, we will look at ways to increase the value of the supporters edition. In the meantime, we do hope those who have it understand that we must prioritize content for everyone first, even if it hurts us in revenue.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1648531/Icarus_Supporters_Edition/
Configurable Outposts
Outposts will now also have the option to be customized to suit any players personal preferences. These will be labelled as ‘difficulties’ and will allow you to customize the weather severity and aggressive wildlife spawns. Harder difficulty settings will provide more volatile weather conditions and more numerous, powerful foe to contend with, but it will still provide a safer, easier environment option for players who prefer to be able to focus on other systems without the impact of contending with challenging dynamics.
The ‘Extreme’ option will also disable visual maps and locators, similar to how it behaves in prospects.
While exotics won’t be mineable in Outposts, all other voxels and interactive features will be. You can explore to your hearts content, craft all deployables and structures and venture into all biomes on Olympus to seek the specific ingredients you need for whatever your heart desires. While missions will not be available, you can still complete these on standard prospects to earn the valuable currency you’re after. We’re excited to see how you personalize your Outposts, and what these new possibilities will spark in your creativity.
Note: All outposts will show the same changes, regardless of the biome specifics. For example the Arctic Biome will show an increase in Lion Spawn Percentage at higher difficulties, but this will not be applied due to the biome’s characteristics.
Olympus Outpost Unlock Mission
The new Olympus Outpost will be locked behind a special mission for you to complete. This will be on Olympus, and require you to complete a final set of research for the UDA to deem it satisfactory for permanent inhabitance. Your briefing is as follows:
NIGHTFALL: Survey
// OPERATOR: UDA
// BIOME: All
// BACKGROUND: Operator is expanding their research operations to encompass a greater area for development.
// MISSION: Complete a survey of the area and gather data on remaining apex predators to determine the viability of permanent bases in this region.
// TERMS: Flat fee. All resources and construction materials are the responsibility of the Contractor.
Note: ‘NIGHTFALL: Survey’ requires completion of previous missions in an applicable path to be unlocked. If you do not have a completed path to this mission yet, you will be required to complete them first.
Key Improvements
- We’ve made some major improvements this week which will have a large influence on the in-game experience which we wanted to note.
- We’ve completed a major texture optimization pass. This should result in improved performance (especially if GPU was previously memory limited) and smaller game package size. There will be more to come in our next update.
- The Thrown Spears/Knives Highlighting talent was previously breaking if looking at the object and then looking away. It now remains highlighted in that case, correctly.
- Several missions were doing an invalid check of prospect difficulty, so design intent wasn’t being fully realized. These missions should now scale, as designed, with difficulty.
- We’ve made some changes to the system which deals with 'player teleporting' if falling through the ground which should hopefully result in a better experience. This is still in development, and will be addressed in future updates also.
Next Week Preview
Next week we will be removing the “Return From Prospects” Button as it was only ever supposed to be a Beta feature and has prevented us from really leaning into the character attachments and loss we originally envisioned for Icarus.
Important things to know:
- The ‘Return From Prospect Button’ will be removed
- Another Button “Abandon Prospect” will be added
- When this new button is clicked, if the prospect has insurance, the character will be safely returned to the station with the loadout they took with them gone. If the prospect does not have insurance the character will be abandoned along with all their gear. You will now longer be able to use this character and will have to delete them to remove them from your roster.
Alex Gomersall, In Memoriam
You will notice in the credits, an addition in memoriam of a colleague. A talented member of our team, Alex Gomersall, passed away a couple of weeks ago. Alex was a brilliant talent and even better friend, and his influence on Icarus and our team can not be understated. We hope you will get to enjoy his amazing work in-game for many years to come, in his memory.
Alex contributed a great deal to how incredible the game looks, his passionate eye for bringing the best in our materials and shaders really helped shape our terrains. Working with Alex on the Arctic snow was a real highlight, as he was as passionate as I was about really giving our arctic biomes the feeling of majesty that a cold biome brings. Having worked with Alex, we understand what a loss he is for us all and our thoughts are with the family and friends he leaves behind.
Changelog v1.2.3.97663
- Adding new Difficulty Settings to Outposts so players can choose settings for weather and animal spawns
- Adding Olympus-wide Outpost to the Outpost Screen
- Can now modify key bindings from the title screen
- Thrown spears/knives/etc are highlighted in world talents now correctly prevent the highlight being cleared when looking at the item and then looking away
- Fixed various texture settings for consistency and compatibility with tooling
- Optimized or deleted unused expensive (4k) texture assets.
- Fix Stone Arrow having ‘None’ defined for Additional Stats which caused Komodo Bite modifier to appear erroneously in item tooltip. Add DT Validation to pick up on this in future
- Fixed some blueprints using the wrong GetDifficulty method which was preventing correct difficulty scaling
- Added a fix in to teleport players that fall through the map back to their last grounded location. Improved teleport fall-back case to pick nearest dropship/respawn pod spawn location instead of the assigned player dropship
- Adding final sound for the egg nests. Adding removal of items from egg nest ‘gooey slosh sound’
- Adding in the sound of ‘removing mission item from downed supply crate’ for delivery mission Styx
- Implemented new icon for the Trained Hunter talent.
- Added Wooden piranha statue to the project.
- Added stone piranha statue to the project.
- Added DCO_Candle_Holders_Wood_Carved
- Added AMM_Pistol
- Fixed Icebox inventory tag to allow all food, rather than only spoiled food.
- Added difficulty setups for Outposts
- Fix spelling of Scorpion in Stats description
- Assigned SpawnRate types for Crocodile, Komodo
- Separate ‘Hard Creature Stats’ from ‘Hard Creature Spawn Rates’ for better control
- Added bounds mask in Generic folder
- Small adjustment to gloopy egg sound based on mission play. Also adjusted positive affirmation delays for the mission
- Small adjustment to the remove the flesh tear sound from egg sack removal
- Improve AssetInfo texture checking methods.
- Fix filenames on Pine02 burnt textures
- Fix filenames on various textures
- Making carry radar sound more subtle. Slightly less body to the sound and less invasive when running with a radar for a long distance
- Updated the LOD Groups and LODs on certain Static Meshes
- Updated physical material for the stone elephant statue.
- Updated wooden deer statue textures.
- Updated physical material on stone deer statue.
- DCO_StatueBuffalo_Wood mesh, material and textures
- Updated the DM_WallShelf_Wood assets as the texture update was look for an auto generated texture in Engine
- Updating DMs an Mats for DCO_Carved wood Bookshelf and Desk Lamp
- LOD adjustments for Desk Lamp and Bookshelf
- Scorpion Boss tweaks to VFX biome switch, added extra biome scripts for Niagara systems
- Fixed issue with repair hammer not playing hit sound on the Wood Hedgehog, due to missing physical material
- Added new copies of existing Prospect Image textures to new folder with themed naming schemes for grouping
- Added new Prospect Images textures
- Changes to bespoke cave entrances in Blue and Green quad Styx.
- Updated mission step in Husk: Extermination mission to say Textiles Bench instead of Armor Bench
- Removed ore overlap in large G3 cave Blended cliff with landscape in D5 on Red Quad, Styx
- Added Chamois transition, carcass, fur and textures
- Added descriptions to the workshop vaccine modifiers.
- Initial work overhauling audio quad delay system (WIP)
- Moves quad delay to a dedicated PlayerReflectionAudioComponent
- Can be turned on for dev testing by ticking a box in BP_PlayerEnvironmentalAudioComponent which will instantiate the new component and bypass the old system
- Existing outposts now show the right difficulty level - or show Easy if they were made before outpost difficulty was added
- Added Reward Display under Talent_Prospect.
- Point Prospects to new images and minor DT fixes
- Ordered FactionMissions DT to match ProspectList DT for easier maintenance/comparisons
- Deleted Hard/Hardcore prospects no longer used since Difficulty refactor
- Changed system to not validate image resolution if no image is specified
- The Olympus wide outpost now points to the correct terrain and players can now launch the outpost successfully
- Adjusted Reward Display color and size
- Updated the LOD groups and LODs on certain Static Meshes
- Fixed Compile error on UMG_ProspectRewardDisplay
- Updated UMG_CreditsPage
- Fixed WorldStatsSubsystem trying to add to the virtual Buffalo and Boar spawn rate stats instead of base stats. This fixes issue where BoarSpawnRate and BuffaloSpawnRate stats weren't being applied correctly
- Added stats to control spawn rates of crocodiles, komodos, and zebra
- Fixed sorting of ProspectList and FactionMissions DTs
- Fixed missing meta data info in missions
- Removed hard references to images in UMGs
- Pointed FactionMissions to new image files
- Deleted old image files
- Fixed issue where the UI and Selected Outpost Difficulty could be out of sync and be displaying the incorrect difficulty and stats
- Checked that teleports players who fall out of the map now only considers players falling if their Z velocity is negative, instead of solely relying on a Falling MovementMode
- Fixed a few incorrect subtitles and typos on various mission voiceovers
- Adding base mission flow for Olympus Outpost unlock mission and relevant quest markers in D_QuestQueries data table, added in mission item BPs and Central Scanner Device BP which at the moment is a reskinned crash ship to retain base logic
- Added Quest items, Crystal and Battery Items static, meshable and itemable setups for use in Olympus Outpost unlock mission
- Added Talent for new Mission, Adding Character Flags for new Mission to unlock the Olympus wide outpost, Adding New UI to Outpost Selection, to show locked status
- Added some collision volumes beneath ground in underwater caves to ensure the new out-of-bounds teleporting works as expected in those areas of the map
- Added New UI of New Omni_Olympus Mission
- Added Inventory tag queries and slot setup
- Riverbanks/Cliff Underwater Assets Pass on Outpost 006, Forest Outpost 3
- Landscape painting Decal placement on Outpost 006, Forest Outpost 3
- Landscape Sculpting, Cliff Placement And Custom Cave Work, Outpost 008
- Added Scorpion pack static mesh
- Decal pass, foliage painting and lake/river edge spline points polish, Desert Outpost 007
- Added foliage, PFS_Resources and hand painted resources, polished decals and cliff blending, in Desert Outpost, 007
- Removed SM_ROCK_DC_LRG_10 from Outpost 007
- Foliage and resources pass, Nav Modifier Volumes placed in the persistent level and polished decals around cliffs, Desert Outpost 007
- Added Dropship spawning points, Ore deposits, polished landscape blending with cliffs and decals, painted voxels and added details to foliage, Desert Outpost 007
- Checked all impassable collisions and fixed landscape blending with canyons, decal polish pass, and built underground cave, Desert Outpost 007
- Delete unused Faction Expedition Blocker mesh
- Fix dresser DM material warning
Changed files in this update