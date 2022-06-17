Icarus Week Twenty-Eight Update | Outposts #1

This week we start our process of refreshing Outposts, starting with adding new functionality and personalization along with the entire Olympus map now being playable as a huge 64sqkm Outpost. Configurability in Outposts will include options for adjusting the difficulty, allowing you to customize your experience to suit your play-style. With Olympus available as a full persistent map, you’ll have an abundance of resources at your disposal also. We’re excited to see how you take this new opportunity and create magic with it.

Outposts were not something we originally thought of providing, but early on based on community feedback prior to and during the beta, great ideas developed and we wanted to pursue them. However, it has been hard to find the time for that focus as there were some foundational issues with the game that we wanted to change first. It is exciting for us to take our first look at what we can do with this area of the game, and are even more excited by what we can build on this with later on.

Like with out performance and optimization patch a few weeks back, this is not the last for our outpost ideas. There will, in many cases, be a series of updates with focus on new areas. Also remember that while outposts are the focus, you will note in the changelog that our usual fixes and optimizations will also be flowing in each week as well.

Olympus Outpost

You can now explore Olympus without any restrictions, and return at your leisure to create your own hub on the surface of Icarus. The entire 64sqkm Olympus map will be a persistent, playable outpost available to all players with this update. Previously, this wasn’t possible due to the amount of data being saved and how this impacted performance. Recent updates and improvements to replication and performance have now allowed us the ability to execute this confidently, but it’s worth noting that performance will still be impacted at the extremes of data generated. In simple terms, building thousands of buildings or extensions to your base will ultimately degrade performance, but we’re confident that in the current state of the game this extremity is much more realistic and sustainable for players to be able to create and build to their hearts content.

If you wish to wipe the slate clean and start again, Olympus outposts can be deleted the same way the smaller versions are, and these will save to your PC rather than to the cloud to limit the impact on our servers.

Why is the full map outpost not only for those with then Supporters Edition?

We have wanted to provide more value for those who purchase the supporters edition for some time, however we cannot do this at the expense of the larger community. We understand that is frustrating, but every development moment we have continues to be prioritized towards changes that benefit everyone. We do have some exciting ideas to help reward those supporting us with the supporters edition, but locking this kind of content behind that is not the way.

It is absolutely vital that we nurture the community as a whole well before we risk dividing it with content

So, in time, we will look at ways to increase the value of the supporters edition. In the meantime, we do hope those who have it understand that we must prioritize content for everyone first, even if it hurts us in revenue.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1648531/Icarus_Supporters_Edition/

Configurable Outposts

Outposts will now also have the option to be customized to suit any players personal preferences. These will be labelled as ‘difficulties’ and will allow you to customize the weather severity and aggressive wildlife spawns. Harder difficulty settings will provide more volatile weather conditions and more numerous, powerful foe to contend with, but it will still provide a safer, easier environment option for players who prefer to be able to focus on other systems without the impact of contending with challenging dynamics.

The ‘Extreme’ option will also disable visual maps and locators, similar to how it behaves in prospects.

While exotics won’t be mineable in Outposts, all other voxels and interactive features will be. You can explore to your hearts content, craft all deployables and structures and venture into all biomes on Olympus to seek the specific ingredients you need for whatever your heart desires. While missions will not be available, you can still complete these on standard prospects to earn the valuable currency you’re after. We’re excited to see how you personalize your Outposts, and what these new possibilities will spark in your creativity.

Note: All outposts will show the same changes, regardless of the biome specifics. For example the Arctic Biome will show an increase in Lion Spawn Percentage at higher difficulties, but this will not be applied due to the biome’s characteristics.

Olympus Outpost Unlock Mission

The new Olympus Outpost will be locked behind a special mission for you to complete. This will be on Olympus, and require you to complete a final set of research for the UDA to deem it satisfactory for permanent inhabitance. Your briefing is as follows:

NIGHTFALL: Survey

// OPERATOR: UDA

// BIOME: All

// BACKGROUND: Operator is expanding their research operations to encompass a greater area for development.

// MISSION: Complete a survey of the area and gather data on remaining apex predators to determine the viability of permanent bases in this region.

// TERMS: Flat fee. All resources and construction materials are the responsibility of the Contractor.

Note: ‘NIGHTFALL: Survey’ requires completion of previous missions in an applicable path to be unlocked. If you do not have a completed path to this mission yet, you will be required to complete them first.

Key Improvements

We’ve made some major improvements this week which will have a large influence on the in-game experience which we wanted to note.

We’ve completed a major texture optimization pass. This should result in improved performance (especially if GPU was previously memory limited) and smaller game package size. There will be more to come in our next update.

The Thrown Spears/Knives Highlighting talent was previously breaking if looking at the object and then looking away. It now remains highlighted in that case, correctly.

Several missions were doing an invalid check of prospect difficulty, so design intent wasn’t being fully realized. These missions should now scale, as designed, with difficulty.

We’ve made some changes to the system which deals with 'player teleporting' if falling through the ground which should hopefully result in a better experience. This is still in development, and will be addressed in future updates also.

Next Week Preview

Next week we will be removing the “Return From Prospects” Button as it was only ever supposed to be a Beta feature and has prevented us from really leaning into the character attachments and loss we originally envisioned for Icarus.

Important things to know:

The ‘Return From Prospect Button’ will be removed

Another Button “Abandon Prospect” will be added

When this new button is clicked, if the prospect has insurance, the character will be safely returned to the station with the loadout they took with them gone. If the prospect does not have insurance the character will be abandoned along with all their gear. You will now longer be able to use this character and will have to delete them to remove them from your roster.

Alex Gomersall, In Memoriam

You will notice in the credits, an addition in memoriam of a colleague. A talented member of our team, Alex Gomersall, passed away a couple of weeks ago. Alex was a brilliant talent and even better friend, and his influence on Icarus and our team can not be understated. We hope you will get to enjoy his amazing work in-game for many years to come, in his memory.

Alex contributed a great deal to how incredible the game looks, his passionate eye for bringing the best in our materials and shaders really helped shape our terrains. Working with Alex on the Arctic snow was a real highlight, as he was as passionate as I was about really giving our arctic biomes the feeling of majesty that a cold biome brings. Having worked with Alex, we understand what a loss he is for us all and our thoughts are with the family and friends he leaves behind.

Changelog v1.2.3.97663