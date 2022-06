Share · View all patches · Build 8954901 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy

I fixed bugs that could occur in multi-monitor environments. Thank you for reporting!

Fixed a bug where the game incorrectly recognizes the monitor resolution in some multi-display environments.

Fixed a bug where the window moves to the other monitor when you change the resolution in some multi-display environments.

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com.