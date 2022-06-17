Share · View all patches · Build 8954788 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 07:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Bugs:

Fixed "rite completed" bug for rite of the bear and dragon.

Fixed "Time Capsule" not triggering and giving you alterations.

Visuals:

Improved Transmutation/Alteration Icon selection visuals for increased clarity.

Various visual improvements to "choice events".

Balance:

Reduced foe dismemberment odds from 100% to 50%.

"Skipping Bullet" bullet damage increase is now 100% with every bounce, and displays stats properly.

Audio:

More SFX for in game events.

Miscellaneous: