 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Madshot update for 17 June 2022

0.113

Share · View all patches · Build 8954788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed "rite completed" bug for rite of the bear and dragon.
  • Fixed "Time Capsule" not triggering and giving you alterations.

Visuals:

  • Improved Transmutation/Alteration Icon selection visuals for increased clarity.
  • Various visual improvements to "choice events".

Balance:
Reduced foe dismemberment odds from 100% to 50%.
"Skipping Bullet" bullet damage increase is now 100% with every bounce, and displays stats properly.

Audio:
More SFX for in game events.

Miscellaneous:

  • Added "explanation tooltips" to alterations, adding explanations for the various in game terms.
  • Vital draw now "pulls" essence through solid platforms.
  • Added Discord link to main menu.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link