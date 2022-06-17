Bugs:
- Fixed "rite completed" bug for rite of the bear and dragon.
- Fixed "Time Capsule" not triggering and giving you alterations.
Visuals:
- Improved Transmutation/Alteration Icon selection visuals for increased clarity.
- Various visual improvements to "choice events".
Balance:
Reduced foe dismemberment odds from 100% to 50%.
"Skipping Bullet" bullet damage increase is now 100% with every bounce, and displays stats properly.
Audio:
More SFX for in game events.
Miscellaneous:
- Added "explanation tooltips" to alterations, adding explanations for the various in game terms.
- Vital draw now "pulls" essence through solid platforms.
- Added Discord link to main menu.
