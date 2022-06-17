v0.7.0 Check In

Protectors of the Light,

Since the release of v0.7.0 you’ve noted some changes to Age of Darkness that weren’t listed in the patch notes. Thank you for your reports both on Steam and in our Discord server, and a special thanks to Catbert7 for their comprehensive post on the forums. You can find our full list of changes below.

We mentioned in our v0.7.0 Content Update that we’d added in Multiplayer code that may cause some issues. While it’s all under one game, we’re working on 3 different game modes at once - Survival, Multiplayer and Campaign - and in some cases we’ll want to have the values differ across these modes (although not always). When compiling our release build for v0.7.0, it appears we ran into some merge issues. These changed values have come through from testing other game modes and previous balance data.

After looking into other changes raised by the community, for example movespeed showing as 1.6 instead of 1.7, we’ve noted a UI display issue on our ‘to fix’ list. These values have not changed in the backend, but are currently rounding incorrectly in the UI.

We’ll be releasing a patch soon (not before the coming weekend - you’ve got time to finish your saves!) that will fix a lot of these unexpected changes, as well as adding the Point of Interest update for the Watchtower that we spoke of in the Watchtower blog.

For future releases, we’ll be putting in more checks around our branching and merging system, both manually and automated.

As always, if you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please continue to report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Unannounced changes that will be reverted:

Lowered Arbalest Range and Attack Speed

Increased Archer Range

Increased Sentinel Cost

Lowered T2 and T3 Food Generation

Lowered Fire Tower Health

Lowered Build time on the Training Hall

Lowered Grand Bellow Tower Health

Changes that we’ll be keeping an eye on:

Increased Fire Sconce Cost

Increased Grand Ballista Tower Cost

Increased Ballista Tower DPS

Increased Attack Range of all Attack Towers

