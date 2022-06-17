Update V0.58 New Mini-Game "Hide and Seek" + Achievement!

Hey, all you horror fans, Merry Christmas in July.. err June.

I was recently inspired by some horror gameplay from a garrys mod game I saw on youtube and decided to add in a new mini-game to Krampus Kills.

Overview:

Hide and Seek

In Hide and Seek, Krampus has trapped you in the forest with a spell. You must find 3 grandfather clocks that are placed in random locations and destroy them to escape. Krampus will be hunting you the entire time. His speed and senses have been sharpened higher than what they are in the main game. If you hear his roar you need to find a hiding place immediately.

Hide and Seek comes with its own achievement.

Other news:

The Speed Run Leaderboard has been reset. Given that many changes have been made to the main game, the overall time to complete is different now vs earlier patches.

Given that the game is in Early Access, it was stated that these changes would be coming.