Smithworks Official Release!

Hey Kenny here, aka Tinfoil

We are all excited to release this game to everyone and we hope that you all enjoy it as much as we do.

In this release post, I will talk about where the game is at right now and where it will be in the future.

This game was made by us college students and may not have all the modern features you may expect. For this reason and many others, we chose that this game and experience is free for everyone to enjoy. We all in this team grew up playing and making memories with our friends and we hope that we can also provide that to our players.

When it comes to what comes next, we do not expect to continue working on this game far into the future. Updates will come focused on fixing bugs and adding a bit more cosmetics and achievements. But after a few months, we will consider this game as completed. That being said, if there are any bugs, please join our discord at [discord.gg/FBDMWKXEnx](discord.gg/FBDMWKXEnx) to report them.

Known Issues/Bugs:

Issues with the game is multiplayer focused. Since this was the first multiplayer game the team created, there are edge case issues that may occur when doing actions at the same time for players. We also have lobby related issues when it comes to joining and disconnecting is odd times. Finally, there are issues with teleporters in some edge cases. For the most part, these issues rare and is easily solved by restarting the game.

Thank you,

Tinfoil