Code 3 V0.1102 Hotfix Patch 2

We have been hard at work creating a second patch for Code 3 to address issues that have come up during our first day of Early Access. We appreciate your patience as we continue to dive into the random bugs and quality of life issues that have been reported so far.

This hotfix patch brings the following improvements:

Holster firing issues resolved.

Menu mouse bug (remains on screen) after exiting pause via Escape resolved.

Quality level default settings being stuck on low fixed (texture issues).

Level Select from the main menu functionality clarified. (There's 14 main scenarios - not 3!)

Minor lighting issues - ongoing fixes.

Various spelling/grammar issues resolved.

Script optimizations.

Please continue to report any bugs or issues to us. We are most responsive on our Discord (https://discord.gg/ngAMxhGGSz) where the lists are most populated, however you can reach us on social media, our forums, or Steam as well.

Thank you and we hope you're enjoying your time with Code 3 on our first day!