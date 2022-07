Heir Obscure has finally released! Thank you to everyone who supported the game with their talents, testing, and guidance. You can get it for 10% off this week! This has been a great learning experience for myself personally, and if you're able to offer some feedback about your experience with the game, leaving a (possibly brutally) honest review will be hugely appreciated!

THANK YOU!

Sincerely,

Andrzej Gieralt