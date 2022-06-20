Patch 0.209.8

This patch features a couple of new things, but most importantly it fixes some issues regarding Steam Cloud saves. You as a player should not need to do anything, and the saves should be moved automatically. However, for this patch we do advise people to make backups of your saves, just in case.

The bug with Steam Cloud saves would cause players to lose progress if they were playing on multiple accounts on the same PC. To solve this, we have done some changes to how the game saves:

From now on cloud saves are saved under the Steam userdata folder. Local save files for dedicated servers and multi account machines will be stored in a new “_local” folder next to the old save file location, and the old save file location will still be there but nothing new will be saved there. You will be able to see which characters and worlds are located on the Cloud and which ones are locally stored or not yet moved out of the old folders. When starting a local save with Cloud saves enabled in Steam, the file will be moved to the Steam Cloud and a local backup will be kept. Dedicated servers will still only use the local folder though, as this can be started outside of your steam login.

If you have any issues or questions regarding this change, please see our FAQ on the topic, and don't hesitate to contact us on Discord.

Since it’s almost Midsummer, we’ve also added some festive new content for you!

Patch Notes

New Content:

Maypole now enabled in the building menu

Flower crowns!

New banner colours (Orange, white, yellow and purple)

Fixes & Improvements:

Unity updated to version 2020.3.33 (should reduce crashes!)

Tamed animals now follow the player into Haldor’s forcefield

Tweaks to Yagluth’s hair so it no longer flies around in the air

Console command exclusivefullscreen is now toggleable

Mods can now set an isModded flag to let players and our support know the game is modded

Inventory keyboard UI hint fixed

Console server command 'recall’ added (teleports other players to your position)

Steam Cloud: