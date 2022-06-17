Dark secrets. Stage one. Special bundles and rewards

To gain access to all rewards, pilots must purchase the “Dark Secrets. Stage one” pass. The pass can be purchased at the official project store.

Special pack “Dark secrets. Stage one”

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Dark Secrets. Stage one”.

Upon receipt, the next level is immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Dark secrets. Stage one (Deluxe edition)”

A special version of the pass “Dark secrets. Stage one” pass. The pass can be purchased at the official project store.

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Dark Secrets. Stage one” pass.

Upon receipt, the following 15 levels are immediately unlocked and all rewards of the open levels are available

30 days of premium license.

Rewards of the first stage:

Level 1. As a reward, pilots get a new portrait.

Level 2. As a reward, pilots get a colouring pattern (available with a pass).

Level 3. As a reward, pilots get a new taunt (available with a pass).

Level 4. As a reward, pilots get a new colouring pattern (available with a pass).

Level 5. As a reward, pilots get a set of stickers.

Level 6. As a reward, pilots get a special 50% bonus to credits in battles. The bonus is valid for 15 battles (available with a pass).

Level 7. As a reward, pilots get a colouring pattern (available with a pass).

Level 8. As a reward, pilots get a new portrait (available with a pass).

Level 9. As a reward, pilots get a new decor (available with a pass).

Level 10. As a reward, pilots get a new taunt.

Level 11. As a reward, pilots get 1250000 units of free experience (available with a pass).

Level 12. As a reward, pilots get a large set of Seed-chips (available with a pass).

Level 13. As a reward, pilots receive one of the four required “Special part of the ship Kusarigama” (available with a pass).

Level 14. As a reward, pilots get a colouring pattern (available with a pass).

Level 15. As a reward, pilots get a new taunt.

Level 16. As a reward, pilots get pirate contracts that allow them to get up to 70 GS daily for a month (available with a pass). Duration of access is 30 days (available with a pass).

Level 17. As a reward, pilots get a set of stickers (available with a pass).

Level 18. As a reward, pilots get a new colouring pattern (available with a pass).

Level 19. As a reward, pilots get a new taunt (available with a pass).

Level 20. As a reward, pilots get a colouring pattern.

Level 21. As a reward, pilots get a new decor (available with a pass).

Level 22. As a reward, pilots get a new portrait (available with a pass).

Level 23. As a reward, pilots get a special 50% bonus to credits in battles. The bonus is valid for 15 battles (available with a pass).

Level 24. As a reward, pilots get a new taunt (available with a pass).

Level 25. As a reward, pilots receive one of the four required “Special part of the ship Kusarigama”.

Level 26. As a reward, pilots get a colouring pattern (available with a pass).

Level 27. As a reward, pilots get a set of stickers (available with a pass).

Level 28. As a reward, pilots get a set of resources (available with a pass).

Level 29. As a reward, pilots get a new portrait (available with a pass).

Level 30. As a reward, pilots get a colouring pattern.

Level 31. As a reward, pilots get a new taunt (available with a pass).

Level 32. As a reward, pilots get a colouring pattern (available with a pass).

Level 33. As a reward, pilots get parts of the Ze'Ta Ellydium destroyer (available with a pass).

Level 34. As a reward, pilots get a Premium ship or a resource pack of their choice (available for 24 hours in the in-game store with a pass).

Level 35. As a reward, pilots get a new portrait.

Level 36. As a reward, pilots get a set of stickers (available with a pass).

Level 37. As a reward, pilots get a special 50% bonus to credits in battles. The bonus is valid for 30 battles (available with a pass).

Level 38. As a reward, pilots get a colouring pattern (available with a pass).

Level 39. As a reward, pilots get a new taunt (available with a pass).

Level 40. As a reward, pilots receive the “Commander’s clipboard” pack, which includes the “Special part of the ship Kusarigama”, decor “Plexus”, title “Knight commander”.

Level 41. Gives access to special sets that can be purchased in the store for xenochips.

The bundles include:

Additional cell. Free experience

Contains 25,000 units of free experience

Additional cell. Monocrystals

Contains 5 monocrystals

Additional cell. Xenocrystals.

Contains 5 xenocrystals.

Additional cell. Credits + 50%.

Contains a 50% credit bonus for 24 hours