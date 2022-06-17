Beta v 0.8.1.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introducing beards. Not a huge selection yet, but a few is better than none. There are also new hair styles for both sexes.

I pushed the majority of the new character models to beta a couple night ago, but wanted to clean up some remaining bugs before posting about it. These patches now also allow for character appearances to be edited even after creation from the character select screen. Each character selection slot now has an edit button "looks like a pencil" that will open the character inside of the character creator for editing.

Note: Old characters cannot transfer their "look" to new character. When opening up an old character for editing, they will be converted to the new base model. You can still cancel out of that, or just keep your old look if you prefer. I haven't been able to test every piece of clothing individually, but they should work with either base model.

I've also transferred town NPCs to this model, so you may find that your townfolk have been "rerolled" and now have different appearances.

I've also updated Unity, the terrain shaders, and a few things under the hood, some of which I'm still tweaking a bit.

v 0.8.1.2 2022.06.16

Added beard options and beard coloring to male characters

Fixed the Head section in the character creator not sizing properly

Fixed female bra and/or panties sticking through armor

Fixed a red subsurface scattering artifact/fog over some of the characters faces

Fixed backing out of editting a character without saving potentially returning to that character if creating anew afterwards

Fixed boats not moving after mounting

v 0.8.1.3 2022.06.17

Fixed male characters going naked

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

Join us in Discord!

Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?

Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!

[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]