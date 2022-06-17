6/16/22 FREE Improvement Update 2.4.4

Lawless Lands

Greetings, volunteers...

This update is free for everyone. It covers the base game and the expansion. The update is meant to make battles a little better visually and audibly. These changes are taken from my newest project, Chaos Chain, and added here for Lawless Lands players to enjoy!

Again in case it wasn't abundantly clear, the updates below are FREE for everyone who owns the base game and expansion. Yes, you get the update if you ONLY own the base game and you get the update also if you own both.

Changes & Additions:

Battle background images now slowly move from side to side to simulate motion in combat and have a very faint blur effect

Instead of 1 sound effect for each of - damage, miss, evade, ranged/magic evade, equipping gear - there is now a list of randomized sounds for each to give more variation and make combat a bit more interesting

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː