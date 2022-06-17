Early Access Patch 10

Hey all, another Friday, another patch ready to roll!

This patch contains some changes to the way Radar works, some damage changes, as well as the usual pass of bug fixes and environment polish across the maps!

Patch Notes

Radar gadget now detects other ghostly activity, such as Corrupted props, floating Poltergeist props, Death Grip traps, Trickster props, and Apparitions. This provides Ghosts with other counterplays to Radar-heavy Hunter teams besides moving/taunting to lower ectoplasm buildup

Ghosts with very low ectoplasm buildup will appear slightly less strong on Radar readings. Higher ectoplasm buildup is unchanged We've been observing feedback and discussion around the effectiveness of Radar and how it can feel like there is not much counterplay besides lowering ectoplasm, which is very risky. This should open up some further counter play options while also fitting well into the "ghostly activity" detecting nature of the Radar archetype

Adjusted damage of large prop charge-up attack pre-Midnight Before Midnight, Ghosts could previously do a one-shot technique that was difficult to react to. Fully charged large prop headshot (~95 damage) and a quick Ghost punch (19 damage). Pre-Midnight fully charged large prop headshot is now roughly 75 damage instead, removing the one shot combo. Medium/small props damage has only been slightly adjusted



NOTE: These previously mentioned balance changes are somewhat experimental in nature. The development team will be closely monitoring ongoing discussion to see how these changes end up working and adjust accordingly. Thank you!

Fixed major bug relating to charge-up/slingshot Ghost attack damage not applying if the Ghost was hit by a projectile in mid-air. Ghosts striking a projectile mid-air was incorrectly flagging the prop as having hit the ground instead

Sledgehammer first person animation has been overhauled to give more feedback to what has been struck. If a wall is struck, the hammer will bounce off. If a Ghost or prop has been struck, there is a more clear hit reaction in the animation. This should help make the weapon feel more visually clear and polished

Sledgehammer charge-up sound effect has been added

Various collision fixes and ongoing environment polish

Thanks for your feedback and bug reports as always! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

See you on the hunt!