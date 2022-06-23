Hexarchy Alpha 0.428

Share · View all patches · Build 8954002 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy

New Civics and their Abilities

Military Dictatorship (Government)

Conscription Ability - Sacrafice a population to make a military unit in your hand cost 1 gold

Garrison Promotion - Unit produces 1 happiness when in a city, removes gold upkeep for 1 population, and +25% city and fort defense

Agrarian Society (Economic)

Winery Improvement - Produces Wine (luxury resource). Removes food yield from hex.

Cultivate Ability - Adds 1 Wheat production to a farm or 1 Wine production to a Winery.

Hereditary Rule (Government)

Legacy Ability - Reduces happiness cost from population in a city by half this turn. Produces culture equal to amount reduced.

Royal Guard Promotion - +8 strength when within 3 hexes of your capital

Other New Content

Jeweler building - Produces Jewels luxury resource. Built with Marble or Iron.

Forge building - Produces 1 Hammer for each population working the city hex. Adds 1 build per turn to the city.

Visual Changes

New road graphics

Changes to game world lighting (work in progress - expect more changes)

Other Changes

Selling resources now gives you gold immediately instead of when another player buys it

Workshop has been moved to the Feudalism technology

Bug Fixes