Hexarchy update for 23 June 2022

Hexarchy Alpha 0.428

Share · View all patches · Build 8954002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Civics and their Abilities

Military Dictatorship (Government)
Conscription Ability - Sacrafice a population to make a military unit in your hand cost 1 gold
Garrison Promotion - Unit produces 1 happiness when in a city, removes gold upkeep for 1 population, and +25% city and fort defense

Agrarian Society (Economic)
Winery Improvement - Produces Wine (luxury resource). Removes food yield from hex.
Cultivate Ability - Adds 1 Wheat production to a farm or 1 Wine production to a Winery.

Hereditary Rule (Government)
Legacy Ability - Reduces happiness cost from population in a city by half this turn. Produces culture equal to amount reduced.
Royal Guard Promotion - +8 strength when within 3 hexes of your capital

Other New Content

Jeweler building - Produces Jewels luxury resource. Built with Marble or Iron.
Forge building - Produces 1 Hammer for each population working the city hex. Adds 1 build per turn to the city.

Visual Changes

  • New road graphics
  • Changes to game world lighting (work in progress - expect more changes)

Other Changes

  • Selling resources now gives you gold immediately instead of when another player buys it
  • Workshop has been moved to the Feudalism technology

Bug Fixes

  • Target hex arrow no longer clips on mountains
  • Needs Orders button now refreshes when a unit is mobilized or a mounted unit is built
  • Fixed rendering issues with Notre Dame
  • Attempting to draw more cards no longer costs the gold if there are no cards that can be drawn
  • Fixed UI glitches that occurred when canceling an order while a card was moving to the discard pile
  • Fixed an issue where a card could accidentally be played by moving it off the screen when trying to destroy it

Changed files in this update

Depot 1356811
  • Loading history…
Depot 1356812
  • Loading history…
