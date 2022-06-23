Hexarchy Alpha 0.428

New Civics and their Abilities
Military Dictatorship (Government)
Conscription Ability - Sacrafice a population to make a military unit in your hand cost 1 gold
Garrison Promotion - Unit produces 1 happiness when in a city, removes gold upkeep for 1 population, and +25% city and fort defense
Agrarian Society (Economic)
Winery Improvement - Produces Wine (luxury resource). Removes food yield from hex.
Cultivate Ability - Adds 1 Wheat production to a farm or 1 Wine production to a Winery.
Hereditary Rule (Government)
Legacy Ability - Reduces happiness cost from population in a city by half this turn. Produces culture equal to amount reduced.
Royal Guard Promotion - +8 strength when within 3 hexes of your capital
Other New Content
Jeweler building - Produces Jewels luxury resource. Built with Marble or Iron.
Forge building - Produces 1 Hammer for each population working the city hex. Adds 1 build per turn to the city.
Visual Changes
- New road graphics
- Changes to game world lighting (work in progress - expect more changes)
Other Changes
- Selling resources now gives you gold immediately instead of when another player buys it
- Workshop has been moved to the Feudalism technology
Bug Fixes
- Target hex arrow no longer clips on mountains
- Needs Orders button now refreshes when a unit is mobilized or a mounted unit is built
- Fixed rendering issues with Notre Dame
- Attempting to draw more cards no longer costs the gold if there are no cards that can be drawn
- Fixed UI glitches that occurred when canceling an order while a card was moving to the discard pile
- Fixed an issue where a card could accidentally be played by moving it off the screen when trying to destroy it
