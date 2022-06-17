Patch Note ver.1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8953893 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 09:13:19 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing "OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK".

We have made the following fixes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a problem in which controllers were not recognized when they were connected while the game was running.

Fixed the bug that prevented keyboard input when a controller was connected or disconnected.

If you notice any other problems, please report them in the bug report thread.

If you have anything that you need our support team's help, please contact us using the form below.

URL: https://kdq.jp/ovl-game-support

Thank you for your continued support of OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK.