Mobs 2.0 Series: The Horse Patch!

This marks initial release for the mount system. Only horse for now, with plans to add several more very cool rides as the system is tuned and expanded.

Horses spawn wild in the Midlands and Broceliande. For now, no taming skill or animal lore needed.

Simply run up to the horse and press F. Ownership code is still too early yet for live play, so anyone can jump horses with no criminal penalty, for now. Also, mounts are not saved with the character yet, so keep that in mind.

New flying mob, the Harpy! They spawn at Umbergoth near New Minoc.

Dragons are known to spawn in Trollkin Mountains, Aelyntir, and Vilhorn Reach.

Balrogs with explosive whips spawn at the Muridor Keep located deep in the region of Hel.

Kobolds and Vendigo spawn at various ruins camps in Broceliande and the Barrows.

Find a horse, ride out and find them!

Next patch will probably have more new mounts, more mobs from the beastiary converted over to the better AI.