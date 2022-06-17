Ver S1.03 Fixed a bug

Share · View all patches · Build 8953640 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug that the player image may be changed when playing other modes after playing Special mode.

Fixed a problem that the location name is not reflected in the save file when saving in the infirmary.

Fixed a problem that Special mode disappears when canceling NewGame by clicking NewGame→X.

Fixed a problem in which Noir disappears during the intensive tutorial event when the game is re-started after saving and the target data is loaded.

Fixed a problem with the behavior of the item menu.

Fixed an issue where Noir's orientation would be incorrect under certain conditions after viewing a film in the infirmary.

Fixed a problem in which standing pictures and character names were not displayed in some events.

Fixed a typographical error.