 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ashina: The Red Witch update for 17 June 2022

Patch Version 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8953554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.

Patch includes:

  • Fixed some small inconsistencies with the dialogue
  • Game now quits the main menu and bypasses language selection (You will still have to select it when
    booting the game for the first time, though.)
  • Fixed some text placement in the main menu for other languages.
  • Other small minor improvements.

I would also like to ask that if you do enjoy the game to please leave a review (if you don't mind). It'll help us, small developers, out and encourages us to make more games like Ashina!

IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:
You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link