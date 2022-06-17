Patch Version 1.1

Hello everyone,
Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.
Patch includes:
- Fixed some small inconsistencies with the dialogue
- Game now quits the main menu and bypasses language selection (You will still have to select it when
booting the game for the first time, though.)
- Fixed some text placement in the main menu for other languages.
- Other small minor improvements.
I would also like to ask that if you do enjoy the game to please leave a review (if you don't mind). It'll help us, small developers, out and encourages us to make more games like Ashina!
IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:
You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0.
Changed files in this update