Patch Version 1.1

Hello everyone,

Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.

Patch includes:

Fixed some small inconsistencies with the dialogue

Game now quits the main menu and bypasses language selection (You will still have to select it when

booting the game for the first time, though.)

booting the game for the first time, though.) Fixed some text placement in the main menu for other languages.

Other small minor improvements.

I would also like to ask that if you do enjoy the game to please leave a review (if you don't mind). It'll help us, small developers, out and encourages us to make more games like Ashina!

IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:

You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0.