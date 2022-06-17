 Skip to content

YoloMouse update for 17 June 2022

YoloMouse 1.2.4

Last edited by Wendy

Hi. Short break, back in action for more updates :)

Starting with a small one to address some concerns built up recently. First being a big fix affecting normal (non-admin) windows account users and fix that made Windows think YM wasnt responsive

Then a few QoL updates including Chinese language support, DPI scaling, and several cursor changer menu buffs.

The planned feature to select from existing known game cursors was almost ready, but moved off to next update to reassess the UI presentation.

Otherwise several key fixes, including one that should tackle most multimonitor issues.

UPDATES

  • new: UI now scales with windows DPI settings
  • new: Chinese language support
  • update: reworked how YM starts to as admin. this provides several QoL improvements and fixes some major issues for regular account users.
  • update: cursor changer menu: will now prioritize changing the game cursor over a window cursor. this only applies if a game uses a normal windows cursor (like hourglass, arrow, etc).
  • update: cursor changer menu: notify when changing windows cursor.
  • update: cursor changer menu: refocus/repick if activating while already in the background. this minor QoL change fixes alot of usability confusion :)
  • fix: windows sometimes treating YM as unresponsive

NEXT

  • improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, preview buffs
  • new: cursor picker: show selectable list of all known game/app cursors to bind instead of just currently visible cursor
  • new: add option to prevent hidden cursor movement. for 3rd person games like GW2 and WoW.
  • new: anticheat bypass to hide the game cursor for AC protected games.

LATER

  • cursor editor for basic cursors
  • customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
  • steam workshop and something equivalent for regular version

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

