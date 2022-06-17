Patch version 1.0.29

Howdy, tactics fans! I've got the next player campaign showcase recorded; I'll be uploading it in the new few days. In the meantime, though, here's version 1.0.29!

For this patch, we've got some more bug fixes (including fixes to a couple of AI issues), plus some fixes that should help to promote greater roster flexibility in custom campaigns:

-- fixed: you could undo after using an item.

-- fixed: characters couldn't grab aura out of item sacks if their inventories were full.

-- fixed: the game would preserve save slot 100 as the last-used save slot when testing campaigns in the editor.

-- fixed: the AI was applying a score bonus for backstabbing and avoiding a counterattack to otherwise-useless moves (like shoving a target onto an ordinary space without any elevation change), sometimes leading the AI to choose these moves.

-- fixed: if a character burned/drowned to death at the start of the AI's turn and the first character chosen to move was a healer, the AI would sometimes proceed with a move to heal the just-perished character, resulting in them shielding an empty space.

-- fixed: the game was sometimes detecting infinite loops when in fact the scripts had all simply finished running normally.

-- the game now recognizes character portraits belonging to the current speaker when using a script ID reference for the speaker name in dialogue.

-- fixed: recruiting a character via script ID or name rather than load ID during a cut scene was not working.