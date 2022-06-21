 Skip to content

Hunyadi update for 21 June 2022

Hunyadi is Is Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8953131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunyadi Hexagonal strategy entered in Early access and available!

In Alpha 8 I got a large amount of UI improvements and fixes.
I have add VIP unit winning conditions.
for example: If we loose Commander Hunyadi in the battle, we loose the battle
Path AI had some speed improvements only, The new path Finding system will be only next release.
We have 5 playable battles now.

  • Battle of Szegszárd - 1440
  • Battle of Marosszentimre. - 1442
  • Battle of Szeben - 1442
  • Battle of Iron Gate (Vaskapu) - 1442
  • Battle of Nis - 1443

The newest battle, battle of Nis is the opening of the long crusade also known as Crusade of Varna leading to the battle of Varna.

Approaching City of Nis

Long Crusade Map

Trying to defeat 3 armies

Serbian Cavalry in Action

