Hunyadi is Is Out Now!

Hunyadi Hexagonal strategy entered in Early access and available!
In Alpha 8 I got a large amount of UI improvements and fixes.
I have add VIP unit winning conditions.
for example: If we loose Commander Hunyadi in the battle, we loose the battle
Path AI had some speed improvements only, The new path Finding system will be only next release.
We have 5 playable battles now.
- Battle of Szegszárd - 1440
- Battle of Marosszentimre. - 1442
- Battle of Szeben - 1442
- Battle of Iron Gate (Vaskapu) - 1442
- Battle of Nis - 1443
The newest battle, battle of Nis is the opening of the long crusade also known as Crusade of Varna leading to the battle of Varna.
Approaching City of Nis
Long Crusade Map
Trying to defeat 3 armies
Serbian Cavalry in Action