Hunyadi is Is Out Now!

Hunyadi Hexagonal strategy entered in Early access and available!

In Alpha 8 I got a large amount of UI improvements and fixes.

I have add VIP unit winning conditions.

for example: If we loose Commander Hunyadi in the battle, we loose the battle

Path AI had some speed improvements only, The new path Finding system will be only next release.

We have 5 playable battles now.

Battle of Szegszárd - 1440

Battle of Marosszentimre. - 1442

Battle of Szeben - 1442

Battle of Iron Gate (Vaskapu) - 1442

Battle of Nis - 1443

The newest battle, battle of Nis is the opening of the long crusade also known as Crusade of Varna leading to the battle of Varna.

Approaching City of Nis



Long Crusade Map



Trying to defeat 3 armies

Serbian Cavalry in Action

