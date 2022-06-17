Version 0.17.3 release notes

Added faction based deck box cosmetics

6 hair styles can now be purchased for 500 gold instead of gems

1 facial hair style can now be purchased for 500 gold instead of gems

Hair/eye colors can now be purchased for 500 gold instead of gems

You can now pick creatures up at any time

Fixed sometimes not being able to grab deck boxes from the deck menu

Fixed being able to block creatures while other abilities are not finished executing

Fixed being able to end your turn while creatures are dying

Fixed dying creatures being able to get stat buffs

Fixed activating a creature not showing sleeping effect

Fixed being able to join a fake private tavern with code 0000

Fixed many draw card abilities skipping token cards

Fixed Potion of the Weald not preserving enhanced cards

Fixed Poison Bomb not getting banished after it comes back from Zealous Archivist