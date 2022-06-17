Added faction based deck box cosmetics
6 hair styles can now be purchased for 500 gold instead of gems
1 facial hair style can now be purchased for 500 gold instead of gems
Hair/eye colors can now be purchased for 500 gold instead of gems
You can now pick creatures up at any time
Fixed sometimes not being able to grab deck boxes from the deck menu
Fixed being able to block creatures while other abilities are not finished executing
Fixed being able to end your turn while creatures are dying
Fixed dying creatures being able to get stat buffs
Fixed activating a creature not showing sleeping effect
Fixed being able to join a fake private tavern with code 0000
Fixed many draw card abilities skipping token cards
Fixed Potion of the Weald not preserving enhanced cards
Fixed Poison Bomb not getting banished after it comes back from Zealous Archivist
Cards & Tankards update for 17 June 2022
Version 0.17.3 release notes
Changed files in this update