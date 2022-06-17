Black Dahlia Playable Alpha - Now Available!

In classic Skullgirls tradition, Black Dahlia will arrive in an unfinished state with some work-in-progress "sketchy" frames. Keep an eye out for frequent updates during this Playable Alpha as we bring her closer to completion!

HOW COMPLETE IS BLACK DAHLIA?

Dahlia still has a long way to go until full completion, but she still has a large percentage of her planned kit functionally integrated. There are a few things worth noting before you play her:

One of Dahlia’s major unique features is her ability to load different ammo types into her gun. To begin with this will only have 3 types of ammo implemented, but there’ll be more coming in the near future. Her method of loading ammo is also still a work in progress and subject to change at any time - don't get to attached to how it works currently! She will also get several more Special Moves and Blockbusters as time goes on.

Most of Dahlia’s animations are still unfinished and uncolored sketchy frames. Some of her VFX like explosions and sparks _are _colored, but these are still temporary and will change in the future.

While Dahlia has _some _voice work and general sound effects implemented, she is far from complete. Expect many more voice lines and updates to the sound effects already available.

Her visuals and existing toolkit will all get a general tuning and improvements over the coming months.

We'd love to hear your feedback on how she's shaping up (and any bugs you've come across), so don't be shy in joining the official Discord (discord.gg/skullgirls) and the official forums (skullheart.com)!

HOW TO SELECT BLACK DAHLIA

Characters in their Alpha phase are currently only available to Season 1 Pass holders. If you don't own the Season 1 Pass DLC, you won't be able to use Black Dahlia yet. You can pick up the Season 1 Pass here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1557981/Skullgirls_Season_1_Pass

Once you have the Season 1 Pass DLC, launch the game in BETA mode by pressing the green PLAY button on Skullgirls 2nd Encore from your Steam library page, then selecting "Skullgirls Beta (Black Dahlia Alpha)". You can also launch the game in BETA mode by navigating to the in-game Options menu, and pressing "Switch To Beta".

In BETA mode, you can pick Dahlia on the character select screen as normal!

WHEN CAN I BUY HER DLC SEPARATELY?

Once Black Dahlia’s Alpha phase is over, her individual character DLC will go live in Early Access on the Steam store. This will allow you to play Dahlia during her Early Access Beta phase without owning the Season 1 Pass.

A character's Alpha phase is over once they have voice acting integrated, unique sound effects, and all of their attack animations fully complete.

WHEN WILL BLACK DAHLIA BE FULLY RELEASED?

Dahlia is slated to have her full release on Steam, PS4 and Mobile in 2022. The final character in the Season 1 Pass will follow in 2023.

Eager for more news about the 4th DLC Character? If you haven’t heard, Skullgirls is a Main Game at Evo 2022 this year. If you want to be a part of history, you may want to tune into that event… or better yet, register to attend or compete right here: https://smash.gg/evo

Remember - the more registered Skullgirls players there are, the more prominent our positioning will be at the event! Even if you’re not competing, if you can make it to Las Vegas this year, please show your support for Skullgirls on our 10th anniversary, and swing by our booth to get tons of free swag and goodies!

WHEN WILL BLACK DAHLIA BE AVAILABLE ON EACH PLATFORM?

STEAM

Dahlia’s Alpha and Early Access Beta are exclusive to Steam.

PLAYSTATION 4

The Season 1 Pass is currently available on PS4. Dahlia will join Annie and Umbrella later this year alongside her Full Release.

SWITCH & XBOX ONE / SERIES X

We are actively developing Skullgirls 2nd Encore and the Season 1 Pass as an update for the Switch and as a new release for Xbox One & Xbox Series X. Although we can’t confirm a release date at this time, we are currently targeting later this year!

Keep an eye on our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook) for further updates!

NON-DAHLIA RELATED CHANGES

There’s a few updates also included in this update that generally improve the stability of the game:

Added a new Photosensitivity Warning on game start-up. This is not related to any new additions, but refers existing flashing imagery that has always been there, like the white flash during SHOWTIME at round start.

Fixed a bug where some lobby related text wouldn't appear correctly. (Ex: NewType36)

Addressed some localization and translation errors.

Improved stability when switching audio devices on Windows to mitigate crashes.

Fixed a bug where the laughter sound when landing a "Happy Birthday" KO would sometimes be cut off in certain situations.

Implemented some minor UI control improvements for the Art Gallery screen.

Fixed some bugs related to Quick Match after the recent multiplayer refactor.

Fixed a bug where a lobby region would not update to match the current host's region if the previous host left.

Fixed a bug where UI related to "Play Again" would appear briefly in a "Queen Of The Hill" lobby if there were only two players in it.

WRAPPING UP!

We can’t wait to hear your thoughts on Black Dahlia now that she's finally made her big (alpha) debut! Thanks so much again for all of your support, and stay tuned here and on our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook) any upcoming news and events. The Skullgirls Launch Party never ends!

<3

All of us at Hidden Variable and Autumn Games