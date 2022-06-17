PlateUp! Playtests June 17th - 20th

Hello Everyone!

We cannot believe how many of you joined the last PlateUp! playtest - it was brilliant following your progress and hearing about your experiences on the Discord (https://discord.gg/E7YmSXtXWZ).

We're really happy to welcome you all back - along with a load of new people who have applied. So please enjoy unrestricted access to PlateUp! once again this weekend June 17th through June 19th. It will be ending at 12 BST, 14 EET, 7 EDT, 4 PDT on the 20th so be sure you do not miss out!

This may be the first time playing for a lot of people so if you have any questions, suggestions, feedback or even looking for a multiplayer session head over to our discord and people will be there to help. (Thanks mods!)

If you haven't signed up already you haven't missed out, simply request access during the weekend event to gain instant access.

We're happy to confirm that any progress you make in the playtest will carry over to the full release - details of which will be announced soon.

Thanks again for all the support - really looking forward to your questions and comments over on the Discord.

See you there!

Thanks,

Yogscast Games Team