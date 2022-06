Share · View all patches · Build 8952698 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 23:13:19 UTC by Wendy

-Added new boss to level pool for standard mode: The Egg Brothers

-Changed some infinitely spawnable enemies to Fodderling variant that doesn't drop any currency reward

-Removed Bodyshield ability from Endless card loot

-NOTICE: New sprites have been added, so old save files will populate your cards' art with the wrong sprites. It won't have any impact on gameplay, you'll just have randomly generated card art until you make a new save.