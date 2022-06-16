Share · View all patches · Build 8952167 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, adventurers!

We hope you have been enjoying Questlist as summer approaches ːcharmwitchː

Here are today's patchnotes:

Fixed a bug with the boss in the Southills;

Added some tutorial text to the Envoy encounter in Cyana;

Added a failsafe to the Envoy encounter in Cyana: an autosave has been added after you receive your reward;

Fixed the description of the Elevated jewel;

Thank you for playing!