After I met that catgirl, my questlist got too long! update for 16 June 2022

Hotfix 8

Greetings, adventurers!
We hope you have been enjoying Questlist as summer approaches ːcharmwitchː
Here are today's patchnotes:

  • Fixed a bug with the boss in the Southills;
  • Added some tutorial text to the Envoy encounter in Cyana;
  • Added a failsafe to the Envoy encounter in Cyana: an autosave has been added after you receive your reward;
  • Fixed the description of the Elevated jewel;

Want to stay up to date with our new projects, jam games and discounts?
Sign up for the Rascal Devworks newsletter ːsweetelfː

Thank you for playing!

