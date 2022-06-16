Greetings, adventurers!
- Fixed a bug with the boss in the Southills;
- Added some tutorial text to the Envoy encounter in Cyana;
- Added a failsafe to the Envoy encounter in Cyana: an autosave has been added after you receive your reward;
- Fixed the description of the Elevated jewel;
