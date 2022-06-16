Improved Unlocks & Skillgem Preview

With Update 0.5.2 we are adding a preview area for where the skill gem will be placed. We are also improving the unlock system by granting players a choice between 3 weapons / skills for unlocking. This patch comes also with some improvements to the linux/ steam deck version.

Skill gem placement preview

For the placement of skill gems a new preview will display the area in which the skill gem will be placed. The radius displays an approximation on possible connections..

Unlock decision

Unlocking new skills or weapons at the NPCs in town will now let you choose between three weapons or skills to pick from.

Improved camera pan input processing for the skill tree

Increased player detection radius for enemies in sand environment and gatekeeper bosses

Currently equipped weapons are now excluded from the drop list

Increased basic font size for better readability of dialog on small sized screens (steam deck)

Increased experience reward for defeated bosses on higher dungeon floors

Increased experience reward for optional bosses (very low experience values before)

Increased experience reward for gatekeeper bosses

Increased drop chances for all skill tree shards for all chests

Increased drop chances for all skill tree shards from enemies and destructible objects

Increased weapon drop chances for map and optional boss chests

[Enemy] Sand Worm Enemies now directly target player when charging

Fixed missing weapon description for spear weapon

[Linux] Fixed camera pan issues in the skill tree

Fixed a bug which caused camera to pan unintended on controller input

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!