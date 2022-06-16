 Skip to content

Nienix update for 16 June 2022

New gamepad control scheme

16 June 2022

Version 0.5550920345

🎯 [Misc] Another gamepad control scheme has been added: it is now possible to choose between three methods of controlling the crosshair and rotation of the ship.
🎮 Free aim: The aim is unlocked
🎮 <Default> Locked (angle): The crosshair is locked in front of the ship. The ship is rotated towards the angle of the right thumbstick.
🎮 Locked (tilt): The crosshair is locked in front of the ship. The ship rotates left when the right thumbstick is tilted left, and right when it is tilted right.
This option is located in the control scheme menu.
🎯 [Misc] The Research Station BX-1001 now has a "cleared" tag to indicate that it already has been explored (it is the first dungeon after the tutorial, and is locked after you have completed it).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to incorrect widgets in ship tooltips after a few transmute recipes (e.g., after using a color dye on a ship with an existing mod).

