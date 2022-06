hello there everyone^_^

sorry for not updating for like 6 months+

i was busy with school,family problems,getting a gf,etc

but now i'm back!

this update features

tons of bug fixes(maybe 3 or 4 left )

new save and load system

*new models for power ups

more will be coming ahead!

this month a teaser of chapter 2 will come out!

bye bye for now:)