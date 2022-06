This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're so excited to announce that the Freshly Frosted soundtrack by the amazing Josie Brechner is out now on Steam!

Listen to the A Sides for some ambient vibes for cozy working and the B Sides for some upbeat vibes for laying at the beach!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2051700/Freshly_Frosted_Soundtrack/