2022 Season 3 Patch 1 Hotfix 1 [2022.06.16.01]

This Hotfix contains some fixes and updates for the 2022 Season 3 Patch 1 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Hotfix below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/24590/2022-season-3-patch-1-hotfix-1-release-notes-2022-06-16-01

2022 Season 3 Patch 1 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2022.06.16.01]

SIMULATION:

Rendering

Removed a previous change that disabled the compute shaders functionality when iRacing detected certain AMD graphics cards to be in use.