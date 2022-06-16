2022 Season 3 Patch 1 Hotfix 1 [2022.06.16.01]

This Hotfix contains some fixes and updates for the 2022 Season 3 Patch 1 Release.
You can find the Release Notes for this Hotfix below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/24590/2022-season-3-patch-1-hotfix-1-release-notes-2022-06-16-01
2022 Season 3 Patch 1 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2022.06.16.01]
SIMULATION:
Rendering
Removed a previous change that disabled the compute shaders functionality when iRacing detected certain AMD graphics cards to be in use.
-
- This fix was causing severe graphical errors for PC users with AMD 500-Series graphics cards.
-
- This fix was originally for our MacBook Pro users using Bootcamp. Unfortunately, this roll-back means the original bug will affect them once again. A long-term fix is in the works.
