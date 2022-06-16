 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 16 June 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.157 Round Down Round Up

Share · View all patches · Build 8951609

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

  • Improvements:

    • Replaced Achievements for maintaining speeds for 1 or 2 seconds with more tiers of "Time To Survive" Achievements.
    • Replaced Achievement for buying a single upgrade with another tier of "Time To Survive" Achievement.

  • Fixes:

    • Large number displays will now round down instead of up.
    • Fix issue with Bombers disappearing immediately upon warp.

  • Other:

    • Remove debug display information related to color schemes

