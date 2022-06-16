BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.157 Round Down Round Up

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
-
Improvements:
- Replaced Achievements for maintaining speeds for 1 or 2 seconds with more tiers of "Time To Survive" Achievements.
- Replaced Achievement for buying a single upgrade with another tier of "Time To Survive" Achievement.
-
Fixes:
- Large number displays will now round down instead of up.
- Fix issue with Bombers disappearing immediately upon warp.
-
Other:
- Remove debug display information related to color schemes
