Urid fall, giant worm, ghost town - v0.15

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing new danger in high Yellow fog, giant worm enemy, ghost town area, some changes and few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

Urid fall in extremely high Yellow fog (dangerous against base and player)

giant worm hazard

ghost town

no snapping build mode (by holding "Left Alt")

new props/objects

new collectable log

herbs and mushrooms can spoil now (takes much longer than meat though)

casing fall sounds

more water splash sounds

new item "Organic waste" (good for composter)

CHANGED

pistol rounds recipe (gun powder + metal sheets)

rifle rounds recipe (gun powder + pistol rounds)

pipes now taking priority by flow direction

you can now connect pipe to any part of the white container

composter urinating now only triggeres when aiming at bottom (not sides)

metal sheet pile falls apart when getting damaged

some build recipes and descriptions

feather pile can now be used in a composter

campfire goes dark after being lit

patrol van now spawns after a delay & won't dissapear in front of you anymore

FIXED