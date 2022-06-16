Urid fall, giant worm, ghost town - v0.15

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing new danger in high Yellow fog, giant worm enemy, ghost town area, some changes and few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- Urid fall in extremely high Yellow fog (dangerous against base and player)
- giant worm hazard
- ghost town
- no snapping build mode (by holding "Left Alt")
- new props/objects
- new collectable log
- herbs and mushrooms can spoil now (takes much longer than meat though)
- casing fall sounds
- more water splash sounds
- new item "Organic waste" (good for composter)
CHANGED
- pistol rounds recipe (gun powder + metal sheets)
- rifle rounds recipe (gun powder + pistol rounds)
- pipes now taking priority by flow direction
- you can now connect pipe to any part of the white container
- composter urinating now only triggeres when aiming at bottom (not sides)
- metal sheet pile falls apart when getting damaged
- some build recipes and descriptions
- feather pile can now be used in a composter
- campfire goes dark after being lit
- patrol van now spawns after a delay & won't dissapear in front of you anymore
FIXED
- saving/loading wrong crossbow bolt type
- if one of multiple pipes was blocked, the flow would stop anyways
- pipe stopper weirdly stretched
- loud sounds heard when loading in peninsula house
- gun magazine drop not visible
- if bunch of sounds were playing, it would cut of others
Changed files in this update