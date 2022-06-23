 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 23 June 2022

v1.2.41 change list

Build 8951437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed Time of Day slider not updating correctly in Custom Game menu
• Custom Game menu remembers last settings across game sessions
• Made compass pointer tip white
• Raised Text Entry dialog above software keyboard
• Added long-press crash dive to AA mode dive button
• Added Custom Markers (in the Waypoints toolbar)
• Modding: Added “Constant Sonar” option, where some DEs ping regularly even when not hunting.
Disabled by default; to enable, use the Modding Editor to set GameVars/Escort ship behavior/Constant Sonar Chance to between 0 and 1. E.g. at “.5”, 50% of DEs will have it enabled.
• Fixed bug where sub could be at 9 ft depth but still run at surfaced speed
• Fixed bug where incorrect sunrise/sunset times could be displayed for first day of mission

