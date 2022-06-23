v1.2.41 change list

• Fixed Time of Day slider not updating correctly in Custom Game menu

• Custom Game menu remembers last settings across game sessions

• Made compass pointer tip white

• Raised Text Entry dialog above software keyboard

• Added long-press crash dive to AA mode dive button

• Added Custom Markers (in the Waypoints toolbar)

• Modding: Added “Constant Sonar” option, where some DEs ping regularly even when not hunting.

Disabled by default; to enable, use the Modding Editor to set GameVars/Escort ship behavior/Constant Sonar Chance to between 0 and 1. E.g. at “.5”, 50% of DEs will have it enabled.

• Fixed bug where sub could be at 9 ft depth but still run at surfaced speed

• Fixed bug where incorrect sunrise/sunset times could be displayed for first day of mission