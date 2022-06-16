Noble Fates 0.26.0.15 Released!

Hotfix

Fix for crash caused by lack of kingdom size preference Fix for multiple crashes in third person Fix for crash when cosmetics are removed from a mod Fix for crash related to crafting Fix for crash related to cooking Fix for crash related to buildings and rooms Fix for crash related to props Humans Lower average Iris size by 7.5% (for new Mortals) Improve visual randomization (for new Mortals) Elves Add more names Rabid Animal Moment Lower difficulty Intro Tune parameters of starting party Mortal selection Mods Force Demons to depend on Old Humanoid Cosmetics (for now)```