Noble Fates 0.26.0.15 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for crash caused by lack of kingdom size preference
Fix for multiple crashes in third person
Fix for crash when cosmetics are removed from a mod
Fix for crash related to crafting
Fix for crash related to cooking
Fix for crash related to buildings and rooms
Fix for crash related to props
Humans
Lower average Iris size by 7.5% (for new Mortals)
Improve visual randomization (for new Mortals)
Elves
Add more names
Rabid Animal Moment
Lower difficulty
Intro
Tune parameters of starting party Mortal selection
Mods
Force Demons to depend on Old Humanoid Cosmetics (for now)```
