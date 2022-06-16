 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 16 June 2022

Noble Fates 0.26.0.15 Released!

Build 8951296

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for crash caused by lack of kingdom size preference  
Fix for multiple crashes in third person  
Fix for crash when cosmetics are removed from a mod  
Fix for crash related to crafting  
Fix for crash related to cooking  
Fix for crash related to buildings and rooms  
Fix for crash related to props  

Humans  
Lower average Iris size by 7.5% (for new Mortals)  
Improve visual randomization (for new Mortals)  

Elves  
Add more names  

Rabid Animal Moment  
Lower difficulty   

Intro  
Tune parameters of starting party Mortal selection  

Mods  
Force Demons to depend on Old Humanoid Cosmetics (for now)```
