HUGE New Update: Trade Ports, Cat Knowledge Archives and Fog of Peace

This week marks 2 historic events that will change KOTOVOD Learning Factory both literally and metaphorically.

Since our Factory keeps introducing a more and more diverse array of goods, five major cat Trade Guilds have opened their branches on Mars, and are willing to get involved in exchanging goods for money, goods and other services ASAP.

Since the offices of Guilds' branches are based on various continents of Mars, a series of Trade Ports has been established, sending automated ships back and forth on a regular basis (because it is well known that cats hate swimming and water in general). The commerce is now expected to flourish, but only if KOTOVOD's engineers keep Guild bosses happy by providing goods.

The other sensational story of this week is somewhat connected to providing more goods, but it is much more significant at the same time! Ancient pillars of Cat Knowledge were considered lost since the first iteration of KOTOVOD, built back in the XX century, in the pre-terraforming era of Mars history. But thanks to the genius of Dr. Katz (and thousands of working hours of his human employees), they're now back on the map!

Each Cat Knowledge Archive contains priceless data about the history of ancient interstellar feline civilization that populated Mars before cats had to finally move to the good old Earth. Although we are not yet able to get to decipher the actual facts about that legendary era, even bits and pieces of Cat Knowledge can boost current research projects on the Factory, helping to diversify production, sell more goods, accumulate even more data about cats and, eventually, establish Catopia on Mars!

What a time to be alive! Now, to the weather forecast: meteorologists are sure that the mysterious fog that has been spotted over the oceans of Mars is completely harmless. All is good at KOTOVOD. Glory to science!

v0.11.76 Released!

Trade Ports and Trade Routes now emerge on the edges of the map, allowing you to exchange goods with five feline Trade Guilds, each specializing on their own category of items (new game only)



Speaking of the edges of the map, they're now decorated with beautiful (and totally not ominous) fog. We call it Fog of Peace internally, because there's no place for war in the world of Learning Factory

Unlockable Territories are now available in campaign mode, too, previously they were present in Freeplay mode; (new game only)

Unlockable Territories are now available in campaign mode, too, previously they were present in Freeplay mode; (new game only)

To make things more interesting, Cat Knowledge Archives now emerge on the map. They represent mysterious sources of data about cats, left on Mars by ancient interstellar cats from long time ago. Each Archive contains knowledge from one of five available types of research (Logistics, Production, Science, Terraforming and Upgrades). Upon activation, it adds research points to available and/or active research project, thus making those projects easier to complete. If don't have any research project in said research field, a Cat Knowledge Archive can't be activated until you do; (new game only)



Campaign mode map is now 1.5 times bigger, time to go hiking! (new game only)

In case you get cold while hiking, 2 new and fancy down coats are now available for purchase in customization menu

And when you're really ready to roll, feel free to enable an option that allows you toggle the button that launches you onto Hoverboard or Jetboard

Twitch integration ! For broadcasting enthusiatst out there, we now have a generous array of options that will make your live streams look lively as ever (we're going to hell for all those stupid puns, aren't we?). Go check them out, and if you're only considering a career of broadcaster - Learning Factory is the perfect game to start (according to devs and their moms)

! For broadcasting enthusiatst out there, we now have a generous array of options that will make your live streams look lively as ever (we're going to hell for all those stupid puns, aren't we?). Go check them out, and if you're only considering a career of broadcaster - Learning Factory is the perfect game to start (according to devs and their moms) When the map is zoomed out all the way up in the sky, those phrases that cat say in lines will still be occasionally visible. Remember how there's no place to escape when your cat yells in your house? That was our reference for this feature

2 new achievements

UI fixes

Bug fixes

There's now an option to automatically sort goods of the same types in all the Stores that are selling them. We sincerely hope that it makes some of you happier

