Event
A new character event featuring Alisha has just begun. Complete objectives and help the community with the global objective to earn exclusive rewards!
A Pirate Island crafting event will be running simultaneously. Complete levels and collect ingredients to craft gear and maidens!
The character event ends on June 23rd.
The crafting event ends on June 28th. The crafting period ends on the 29th.
Known Issues
- Switching presets may unequip certain items. This will be fixed in the next build release.
- Using Fight My Team on the PvP defense tab will cause you to be unable to make team changes for your def team until you restart the game.
- Initial game loading time is longer than we'd like. This is being worked on, but in game load times should be completely normal.
General changes:
- Added Auto Spawn toggle to Settings
- Added Enemy Power Rating in levels
- Added tooltips to Filters (Favorite, Search by Maidens/Equipments)
- Adjusted Gameplay settings (Autoplay/Game speed) are now separated by game modes (Note: previous settings have been reset)
- Adjusted Item Presets (now has editable names & no limits)
- Adjusted Skill Immune units to be targetable by skills
- Panels can now be closed by clicking outside of it
- Reflect now works against damage over time
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue with Character Events not registering objectives
- Fixed an issue with Daily Objectives not resetting correctly (while online)
- Fixed an issue with dead maidens being targetable by cursor
- Fixed an issue with Quick Clear on Boss Campaign always consuming only one attempt
- Fixed an issue with Quick Clear not increasing Loot Crystals and Play Games objectives (note that some objectives like Kill counts can't be registered)
- Fixed an issue with maidens not updating correctly in Maidens panel
- Fixed an issue with World Boss event ending and not getting rewards immediately (user would have to relogin)
- Fixed an issue with World Boss information having an extra space
