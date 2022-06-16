Share · View all patches · Build 8951171 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Event

A new character event featuring Alisha has just begun. Complete objectives and help the community with the global objective to earn exclusive rewards!

A Pirate Island crafting event will be running simultaneously. Complete levels and collect ingredients to craft gear and maidens!

The character event ends on June 23rd.

The crafting event ends on June 28th. The crafting period ends on the 29th.

Known Issues

Switching presets may unequip certain items. This will be fixed in the next build release.

Using Fight My Team on the PvP defense tab will cause you to be unable to make team changes for your def team until you restart the game.

Initial game loading time is longer than we'd like. This is being worked on, but in game load times should be completely normal.

General changes:

Added Auto Spawn toggle to Settings

Added Enemy Power Rating in levels

Added tooltips to Filters (Favorite, Search by Maidens/Equipments)

Adjusted Gameplay settings (Autoplay/Game speed) are now separated by game modes (Note: previous settings have been reset)

Adjusted Item Presets (now has editable names & no limits)

Adjusted Skill Immune units to be targetable by skills

Panels can now be closed by clicking outside of it

Reflect now works against damage over time

Bug fixes: