The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 16 June 2022

3.141 Patch Final

Build 8951068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Part of our final patches for The Dawning Clocks of Time, adds the following quality of life fixes;
-Added a ECG monitor for Sven when in an area where it's possible to fight enemies
-Made checking for DLC / Game startup quicker.
-Added new animated Spacefarer Logo.
-Fixed enemies from always being faster than party to reduce battle times
-Improved Progenitor weapon stats
-Added new AI for end boss.

