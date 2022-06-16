3.141 Patch Final

Part of our final patches for The Dawning Clocks of Time, adds the following quality of life fixes;

-Added a ECG monitor for Sven when in an area where it's possible to fight enemies

-Made checking for DLC / Game startup quicker.

-Added new animated Spacefarer Logo.

-Fixed enemies from always being faster than party to reduce battle times

-Improved Progenitor weapon stats

-Added new AI for end boss.