Part of our final patches for The Dawning Clocks of Time, adds the following quality of life fixes;
-Added a ECG monitor for Sven when in an area where it's possible to fight enemies
-Made checking for DLC / Game startup quicker.
-Added new animated Spacefarer Logo.
-Fixed enemies from always being faster than party to reduce battle times
-Improved Progenitor weapon stats
-Added new AI for end boss.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 16 June 2022
3.141 Patch Final
Part of our final patches for The Dawning Clocks of Time, adds the following quality of life fixes;
Changed files in this update