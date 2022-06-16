Interim Update - 220616

This update is hopefully to fix some headset controller issues people have been having. Whilst i cant test with their headsets, the initial positioning should be corrected to identical position and controller mapping for each VR controller is explicitly defined rather than using general fields (ie. VIVE trigger instead of XR Trigger). This should eliminate many issues.

Having tested with Steam VR I am now very aware stutter on the main frame is not tolerable and will now be my main focus.

Additions include..

*Heavy Armour Type - Graphic is TBC but it should now allow for a heavier armour type for ships with approx x3 the mass and health points of a regular armour slot.

*Beam Weapons - Integrated and working, however as this is a interim build i havnt got round to making a appropiate turret for this and SFX. This includes updates to the damage model to accomadate this.

*Tweaked Meshing - Corrected some meshing errors during ship generation. A more Comprehensive version of this is planed which should make mesh generation far more reliable.