Character Update - Version 0.5.1

Hello Innkeepers!

We've just released a new update for Travellers Rest!

This new version adds the new character models and their new animations!

New Characters

We have redone all the character models and their animations. Now they look spectacular! We have also increased the number of animations, now there are specific animations for felling trees, clearing tables or mining minerals.

When you open any old saved game for the first time, the character creator window will appear for you to choose your character again with the new design.

Choose your cat

We have also redone the cat and its animations. And now there are six cats to choose from!

New icons

This update also modifies all the icons (178) that were left with the old artwork.

What's next?

In the next update we will replace the artwork for all crops. With that update the old art will be completely replaced and we will focus much more on adding new content. We will also add a new pet, the parrot, which you will have to train so that it does not bother customers.

If you like Travellers Rest you can support its development by purchasing the official Travellers Rest Beer Plushie! The plush toy will be available for the 21 days that the campaign lasts. We need at least 200 plush toys sold in order for the lot to be made!

Change Log v0.5.1