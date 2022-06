Share · View all patches · Build 8950747 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 16:39:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy friends! We hope you can join us for our incoming The Miners and the Restless Livestream!

Executive Producer Julien Roby and Lead Systems Designer Gael Giraudeau will share full details on Patch 1.03 live on Discord.

https://discord.com/events/916708603786829844/986997315975934045