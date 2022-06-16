 Skip to content

Child of Lothian update for 16 June 2022

Child of Lothian Full Release

View all patches · Build 8950645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey everyone! Today we are excited to have Child of Lothian launch into full release!

We would like to thank everyone for leaving feedback, reporting bugs & helping us elevate the quality of the game. We would have not been able to do this without you!

The full release contains:

  • Additional quests & side quests
  • New level
  • Updated lighting
  • Updated UI
  • Additional NPCs
  • Updated animations
  • Added roaming & static NPCs
  • Added German localization
  • Updated cinematics
  • Full controller support
  • Updated acolytes
  • Improved performance
  • Balanced stealth sections
  • Updated textures
  • Added collectibles
  • Updated audio

Special thanks to our testers & community that supported us throughout the development journey.
Simon9835, ice_wolf_alpha, mossyflesh, Batke, itsmeprestige, Subway Bag Boi, scarlituh, Helioz, Chocsoccer, Justa-Morsel, Kunal, Creepermaster44, kherasse, Rebelion, Goldpindq, xi jin ping, youthful_avenger, TerSTARboy55, BaconCake28, Coppermoose & all the anonymous reports!

