Child of Lothian Full Release

Hey everyone! Today we are excited to have Child of Lothian launch into full release!
We would like to thank everyone for leaving feedback, reporting bugs & helping us elevate the quality of the game. We would have not been able to do this without you!
The full release contains:
- Additional quests & side quests
- New level
- Updated lighting
- Updated UI
- Additional NPCs
- Updated animations
- Added roaming & static NPCs
- Added German localization
- Updated cinematics
- Full controller support
- Updated acolytes
- Improved performance
- Balanced stealth sections
- Updated textures
- Added collectibles
- Updated audio
Special thanks to our testers & community that supported us throughout the development journey.
Simon9835, ice_wolf_alpha, mossyflesh, Batke, itsmeprestige, Subway Bag Boi, scarlituh, Helioz, Chocsoccer, Justa-Morsel, Kunal, Creepermaster44, kherasse, Rebelion, Goldpindq, xi jin ping, youthful_avenger, TerSTARboy55, BaconCake28, Coppermoose & all the anonymous reports!
Changed files in this update