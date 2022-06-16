Child of Lothian Full Release



Hey everyone! Today we are excited to have Child of Lothian launch into full release!

We would like to thank everyone for leaving feedback, reporting bugs & helping us elevate the quality of the game. We would have not been able to do this without you!

The full release contains:

Additional quests & side quests

New level

Updated lighting

Updated UI

Additional NPCs

Updated animations

Added roaming & static NPCs

Added German localization

Updated cinematics

Full controller support

Updated acolytes

Improved performance

Balanced stealth sections

Updated textures

Added collectibles

Updated audio

Special thanks to our testers & community that supported us throughout the development journey.

Simon9835, ice_wolf_alpha, mossyflesh, Batke, itsmeprestige, Subway Bag Boi, scarlituh, Helioz, Chocsoccer, Justa-Morsel, Kunal, Creepermaster44, kherasse, Rebelion, Goldpindq, xi jin ping, youthful_avenger, TerSTARboy55, BaconCake28, Coppermoose & all the anonymous reports!