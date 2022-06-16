 Skip to content

サバイバルメソッド Survival Method update for 16 June 2022

Update 06/17 version0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8950642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the delay in updating.
This update is mainly for internal program changes.
Added Elementary school stage

In this version, we changed a part of the save system.
Saved data cannot be inherited because problems may occur when reading past save data.

New addition -----------------------------------------------
Elementary school stage

change point -----------------------------------------------
Limit FPS to 30 (to improve performance)
Partial change of enemy system
Stage system
Conversation system
Title screen settings
Drop item change
Nao skirt correction
Other minor changes

Patreon supporter benefits-----------------------------------------------

If you support (Gold member or higher), you can get limited costumes!
We will continue to add costumes in the future.

Costumes available now

Maid clothes
Bunny girl
Sailor fuku
Black sailor fuku
School swimwear

patreon
https://www.patreon.com/posts/supporter-gift-30100142

Changed files in this update

サバイバルメソッド Survival Method Content Depot 729031
