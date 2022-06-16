Update 06/17 version0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8950642 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Sorry for the delay in updating.

This update is mainly for internal program changes.

Added Elementary school stage

In this version, we changed a part of the save system.

Saved data cannot be inherited because problems may occur when reading past save data.

New addition -----------------------------------------------

Elementary school stage

change point -----------------------------------------------

Limit FPS to 30 (to improve performance)

Partial change of enemy system

Stage system

Conversation system

Title screen settings

Drop item change

Nao skirt correction

Other minor changes

Patreon supporter benefits-----------------------------------------------

If you support (Gold member or higher), you can get limited costumes!

We will continue to add costumes in the future.

Costumes available now

Maid clothes

Bunny girl

Sailor fuku

Black sailor fuku

School swimwear

patreon

https://www.patreon.com/posts/supporter-gift-30100142