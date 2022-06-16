Update 06/17 version0.2.8

Sorry for the delay in updating.
This update is mainly for internal program changes.
Added Elementary school stage
In this version, we changed a part of the save system.
Saved data cannot be inherited because problems may occur when reading past save data.
New addition -----------------------------------------------
Elementary school stage
change point -----------------------------------------------
Limit FPS to 30 (to improve performance)
Partial change of enemy system
Stage system
Conversation system
Title screen settings
Drop item change
Nao skirt correction
Other minor changes
Patreon supporter benefits-----------------------------------------------
If you support (Gold member or higher), you can get limited costumes!
We will continue to add costumes in the future.
Costumes available now
Maid clothes
Bunny girl
Sailor fuku
Black sailor fuku
School swimwear
patreon
https://www.patreon.com/posts/supporter-gift-30100142
Changed files in this update