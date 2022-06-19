 Skip to content

Killer in the cabin update for 19 June 2022

Achievements unlocking!

Build 8950547

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back with a new update where all the issues with unlocking achievements should be fixed, so get out there and start looking for cookies :) And some additional improvements:

  • Fixed so that all achievements can be unlocked.
  • Logs now spawn near the woodcutting area, not in your inventory
  • The one hosting multiplayer games can now kick players
  • Added input settings for the keys to hide GUI (default Z) and to jump between players to spectate (default Page Up and Page Down)
  • Fixed issue with overlapping GUI elements on the How to play section in the lobby.

As always, we really appreciate it when you report issues you are having with the game!

