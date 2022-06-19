Achievements unlocking!

Back with a new update where all the issues with unlocking achievements should be fixed, so get out there and start looking for cookies :) And some additional improvements:

Fixed so that all achievements can be unlocked.

Logs now spawn near the woodcutting area, not in your inventory

The one hosting multiplayer games can now kick players

Added input settings for the keys to hide GUI (default Z) and to jump between players to spectate (default Page Up and Page Down)

Fixed issue with overlapping GUI elements on the How to play section in the lobby.

As always, we really appreciate it when you report issues you are having with the game!