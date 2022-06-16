Ver 1.1.0 Updated

Greetings!
Version 1.1.0 has been updated; the update comprises the offering of additional language packs and feedback-based improvements.
Please check out the following for details.
<Main Updates>
-
The following language packs have been added:
French / German / Spanish / Italian / Portuguese - BR / Russian.
-
The maximum level has been extended.
: 199 -> 300
<Improvements>
-
'Priestess Return Stone' has been placed in certain areas for tracking convenience.
-
NPC bosses now have subtitles for their main voices.
-
Improvements were made in certain environment sounds.
We send genuine thanks for your interest and feedback.
We will always repay with better gameplay.
Changed files in this update