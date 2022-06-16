 Skip to content

HunterX update for 16 June 2022

Ver 1.1.0 Updated

Build 8950513

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Version 1.1.0 has been updated; the update comprises the offering of additional language packs and feedback-based improvements.
Please check out the following for details.

<Main Updates>

  • The following language packs have been added:
    French / German / Spanish / Italian / Portuguese - BR / Russian.

  • The maximum level has been extended.
    : 199 -> 300

<Improvements>

  • 'Priestess Return Stone' has been placed in certain areas for tracking convenience.

  • NPC bosses now have subtitles for their main voices.

  • Improvements were made in certain environment sounds.

We send genuine thanks for your interest and feedback.
We will always repay with better gameplay.

