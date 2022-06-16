Ver 1.1.0 Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8950513 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

Version 1.1.0 has been updated; the update comprises the offering of additional language packs and feedback-based improvements.

Please check out the following for details.

<Main Updates>

The following language packs have been added:

French / German / Spanish / Italian / Portuguese - BR / Russian.

The maximum level has been extended.

: 199 -> 300

<Improvements>

'Priestess Return Stone' has been placed in certain areas for tracking convenience.

NPC bosses now have subtitles for their main voices.

Improvements were made in certain environment sounds.

We send genuine thanks for your interest and feedback.

We will always repay with better gameplay.