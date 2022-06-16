 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

From Warrior to Hero (Idle 3D RPG) update for 16 June 2022

Updated on June 16

Share · View all patches · Build 8950374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the error that the main task green growth Necklace could not be obtained

Fixed the error that the main task breakthrough clearance efficiency description and progress were not clear

Fixed an error in viewing the third-party player percentage attribute display

Fixed incorrect growth prompt description of growth equipment

Fixed the error of incorrect description of offline efficiency breakthrough mode in the offline setting interface

Fixed the error of incorrect jump after clicking on daily task forging equipment

Fixed a bug where the percentage of level 40 task assistant attributes gained by warriors and archers was too low

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link