Updated on June 16

Fixed the error that the main task green growth Necklace could not be obtained
Fixed the error that the main task breakthrough clearance efficiency description and progress were not clear
Fixed an error in viewing the third-party player percentage attribute display
Fixed incorrect growth prompt description of growth equipment
Fixed the error of incorrect description of offline efficiency breakthrough mode in the offline setting interface
Fixed the error of incorrect jump after clicking on daily task forging equipment
Fixed a bug where the percentage of level 40 task assistant attributes gained by warriors and archers was too low
Changed files in this update